The Wales Triathlon at Fishguard has been chosen as one of the proposed pilot test sporting and cultural events across Wales, testing the event to take place in a safe and controlled manner.
Pembrokeshire County Council, Welsh Government, Activity Wales, Dyfed-Powys Police, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are working together to ensure the safety of the event.
The Wales Triathlon event, if approved by Welsh Government, will be open strictly to registered participants only and spectators are not encouraged.
The pilot events will develop processes and guidance that will allow the safe return of events in Wales as Covid-19 restrictions ease.
Councillor Phil Baker, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member, said: "From our first discussions on the Wales Triathlon, the safety of participants and the wider community has been the number one priority.
"We have convened several event safety advisory group meetings with partners to discuss the measures required and these meetings will continue over the coming weeks.
"The events industry is very important to Pembrokeshire and Wales as a whole. It is vital that these events are tested to ensure processes and guidance is developed for future events to take place in as safe a way as possible."