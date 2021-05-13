An innovative table tennis at home project has been helping to bat away the cobwebs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership between Sport Pembrokeshire and Table Tennis Wales sees 'on the go' table tennis sets delivered directly to families at home.

The delivered equipment can be used on any table at home, indoors or outdoors, and aims to motivate families to get together and enjoy informal games or some friendly competition.

Sets are to be distributed across the community, with a number of Haverfordwest High VC School pupils being the first to benefit.

The roll-out of the equipment has been aided by generous sponsorship from Kirsty and Darren Dalton of DKAN Groundworks whose investment has been match funded by Table Tennis Wales.

Sports development officer Rominy Colville, said: "It has been important to find new ways for people to take part in physical activity while they have had to spend a lot of time at home in the past year or so.

"These on the go table tennis kits are perfect to set up and have a fun game at home. All you need is a table and you’re ready to play.

"We’re are so grateful for the sponsorship from DKAN Groundworks to help with the roll-out of these sets to enable more families to enjoy physical activity together."

Sport Pembrokeshire has also kept the county physically active by enabling more than 60 bags of multiskill equipment to be distributed to primary school pupils and their families in the Milford Haven and Haverfordwest areas.

And recent funding from Persimmon Homes will also enable bags of sports equipment to be distributed to children with sensory and physical impairments in the near future.

More information about Sport Pembrokeshire can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SportPembs

And Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportpembs