Visitors are once again allowed into the Military Cemetery in Pembroke Dock.
The cemetery was closed during the last week as storms caused large branches to fall from one of the trees.
In a statement given by Pembroke Dock Town Council on Wednesday, May 5 they said: "It has been identified that a large tree on the west wall of the Military Cemetery has taken damage losing a limb to the floor and two damaged limbs remaining in the tree.
"To ensure the safety of visitors the gates have been closed until the damaged limbs have been made safe and removed."
Today the town council announced they were pleased to say the Military Cemetery was open again.
The tree in question had no remaining damaged limbs caught in it, and the large branches that had fallen to the floor have been removed.