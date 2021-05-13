MORE than 60 per cent of the population across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion have now received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 27 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

In Hywel Dda 342,919 vaccinations have been administered up until May 12, with 18,281 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 111,449 first doses have been administered, and 50,630 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 76,106 first dose appointments and 33,654 second dose and in Ceredigion 42,683 first doses have been given as well as 18,979 second doses.

On Friday, May 7, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated their expert advice and, as a precautionary measure, those under 40 years of age with no clinical risk factors who are not yet vaccinated, should be offered an alternate to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A health board spokesperson said: "All adults aged 18 to 29 living in the Hywel Dda health board area will be booked into one of our mass vaccination centres to receive either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and this updated advice should not lead to a delay in our vaccine roll out. We are continuing to work towards the third milestone set out in the Welsh Governments's COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy (opens in new tab), which is to offer a vaccine to everyone aged 18 and over by 31st July 2021.

"Everybody who has already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should be reassured that they should receive a second dose of the same brand, irrespective of age, in line with JCVI advice. Medical exemptions may apply to a very small minority.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and remains safe and effective for the majority of the population. Over 1.2million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Wales since January, with very few cases of the rare clotting with thrombocytopenia event.

"Vaccines remain the best way out of this pandemic and provide strong protection against COVID-19 – it is important that when people are called forward, they should get their vaccination. It is also just as important that people come for the second dose to complete that protection. Every vaccination really does count."

Are you still waiting for a vaccine invite? Here is what to do next:

If you are aged over 30 or in the JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 and have not received a first vaccine appointment, please request one as soon as possible by completing an online request form.

If you or someone you know is unable to complete the online request form, please call the health board on 0300 303 8322. Please share this message with friends, family and your local community to ensure no one is left behind.

If you are aged 16 or over and a household contact of a severely immunosuppressed adult, complete the self referral form on the NHS website.

The JCVI do not currently advise vaccinating children who are household contacts. They also do not currently advise vaccinating household contacts of immunosuppressed children.

Please do not contact the health board if you are in group 10 and aged 18 to 29 to ask about your vaccine appointment at this time. You will be contacted as soon as it is your turn.