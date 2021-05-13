Police working on Madeleine McCann’s disappearance have been given new evidence against a suspect, according to reports.

It follows reports last year that police were probing a new suspect, a convicted rapist currently serving jail time in Germany.

In the week Madeleine turns 18, police are reportedly looking at “dramatic evidence”.

The Sun reports German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has claimed police have been given a boost in their search.

He told the newspaper, “I’m afraid I cannot tell you what it is but it strengthens our work."

He added: “I am optimistic that we will solve this case.”

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing on May 3 2007 while on holiday in Portugal.

Last week, her parents Kate and Gerry said every May that passes is a “reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen”.

A campaign group keeping the memory of Madeleine McCann vowed it is “never going to give up” its search as it marked her 18th birthday.

The well-known image of Madeleine in a pink sun hat was posted on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook group with the words “Happy 18th Birthday Madeleine!”

It was captioned: “We love you and we’re waiting for you and we’re never going to give up.”

In a post on the Find Madeleine Facebook page, they said that Covid-19 has made the past year even harder, but thanked the police for continuing their investigation.

“We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again. As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what,” the couple said.

“We still receive so many positive words and good wishes despite the years that have gone by. It all helps and for that we are truly grateful – thank you.”

The Metropolitan Police continue to treat Madeleine’s disappearance as a missing persons inquiry.