Two men and a woman have been sent to jail after stealing more than £1,500 of goods from a Haverfordwest chemist.
The case was deemed serious enough to be considered a sophisticated organised crime.
Stefan Marin, 31, of Peacehaven, East Sussex, Marian Robert Mihai, 36, of Sydney Street, Brighton, and Liliana Vatafu, 23, of Craddock Street, Swansea, stole cosmetics and medicine to the value of £1505.48 from Boots chemist in Haverfordwest on Monday, April 26.
All three were sentenced with the assistance of an interpreter at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 12, having previously pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 28.
Marin was committed to 26 weeks in prison.
He was subject to an 18 month conditional discharge after previously being found guilty of stealing £420 of clothing from Tommy Hilfiger and attempting to steal £140 of clothing from Samuel Beckett and Calvin Klein in Portsmouth in July last year.
Marin was also ordered to pay £575 of compensation, as well as a £128 surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Mihai was committed to prison for 16 weeks and also made to pay compensation of £575 and a surcharge of £128.
Vatafu was committed to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a surcharge of £128. She will be returning to Romania on release.