NORTH Pembrokeshire residents can have their say on a piece of public artwork that will be sited at St David's Cathedral.

The artwork commissioned by Ancient Connections, a three-year arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Pembrokeshire and north Wexford, is one of two pieces in a cross-border public art commission worth €175,000 in total.

This will see two permanent or semi-permanent artworks, one in the grounds of St Davids Cathedral and one in Ferns in County Wexford that will be linked to each other, encouraging visitors to go to both regions to truly appreciate the artwork as a whole.

Five artists have been shortlisted for this ambitious commission:

Pembrokeshire architectural glass artist Rachel Phillips and visual artist Linda Norris, working collaboratively as Studio Melyn, made the shortlist as did Holger C. Lonze, an artist based in Kerry, Ireland who works primarily in recycled bronze using traditional mediaeval casting methods.

A cross-border collaboration between Cardiff based artist Mark Gubb and Dublin based artist Alan Phelan has also been shortlisted, as well as Simon Watkinson, a versatile artist working in a range of mediums based in the north of England.

The fifth artist to be shortlisted is Bedwyr Williams – who represented Wales in the Venice Biennale in 2013 and will be collaborating with Contemporary Art Studio.

The team at Ancient Connections wants to hear what the communities of north Pembrokeshire think about the proposed designs that these artists have created.

An online consultation has been launched on the Have Your Say site run by Pembrokeshire County Council and will be open until Monday, June 7.

"We want to encourage everyone in north Pembrokeshire to take part in the public art survey," said project manager for Ancient Connections, Siobhan McGovern.

"It's important that their views are taken into account so we can choose the right artist for the commission."

You can see the artists' proposals online and take part in the online consultation survey. Your responses will contribute to the artists' final scores and your comments will be reviewed by the evaluation panel.

Anyone with a postcode of SA61, SA62, SA64 and SA65 in north Pembrokeshire can take part.

The artists' design proposals can also be viewed in a physical form in the St David's Room at Oriel Y Parc until June 1 but the survey must be completed online. To take part in this consultation, visit www.haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk, and look for Ancient Connections Public Art Commission Consultation.

If you require assistance to access or complete the online consultation, you can phone the helpline 07798 925695 Tues – Thurs 9 am - 5 pm, Friday 9 am -1 pm.

If you are interested in finding out more or getting involved in any aspect of the Ancient Connections project, please email the team at AncientConnections@pembrokeshire.gov.uk