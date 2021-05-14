A man who repeatedly broke the law whilst driving has been fined and banned.
Thirty-year-old Corey Mark Isaac Pountney, whose address was given as a room at Holiday Inn, Cardiff Airport, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
The incident took place on October 21 last year near Canaston Bridge.
On Tuesday, May 11, Pountney submitted his guilty pleas at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court who gave him six points on his licence.
Pountney was also fined and banned for traffic offences committed in Haverfordwest 11 days before the incident at Canaston Bridge.
On October 10, Pountney was caught in Scotchwell, Haverfordwest, driving without a licence or insurance. He was convicted of these offences on November 24.
On the same date, October 10, Pountney refused to give a blood sample to police. He was convicted of this offence on February 22.
Sitting on May 11, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ banned Pountney from driving for 12 months. He also had a community order made and was ordered to pay charges and fines amounting to £260.