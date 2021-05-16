Former British Junior Rallycross champion, Tom Llewellin, is ready to get back in the driver seat and compete this year.

A season of rally races await the 20-year old, starting with the Nicky Grist Stages in Builth Wells which is being hosted on July 10.

Tom said: "I now get to take the next step in my career and drive the brand new Brace’s Bakery-backed Mitsubishi Mirage R5 for the next BTRDA Rally Series and the Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship this year.

"This is a great opportunity to show what I can do against some of the best drivers from around the UK."

Brace's Bakery is a family-run business that delivers to locations across Wales.

Its director, Jonathan Brace, has a passion for rally driving, and has sponsored Tom in a previous competition where he was declared Under 23 2019 Welsh Champion.

To honour their partnership, Brace's Bakery will once again be sponsoring Tom, as he shows off their four wheel drive Mitsubishi Mirage R5 at the competitions this year.

Having grown up in a farm in Rudbaxton, Tom started off driving tractors, and has been competing in rallying since the age of 14.

His father, David Llewellin is also a professional rally driver and has won the title of British Rally Champion twice.

Jonathan Brace said: "David was always convinced that his youngest son Tom was the real deal, inheriting his father's rally genes.

"So becoming Welsh champion in 2019 in the historic Ford Escort proved that point. He now has the opportunity to drive a four wheel drive R5 Mitsubishi rally car on the British scene, hopefully with success propelling him up the ladder to the world championships."

During this season, Tom plans to compete in about 13 races around the UK between July 10 and November 13.

The only one that has been cancelled is the Kielder Forest Rally in Northumberland which was meant to take place in June.