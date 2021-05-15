More vandalism has occurred in Milford Haven, with a concrete wall behind Milford Haven Leisure Centre being the latest victim of desecration.

The wall is by Pembrokeshire Model Railway Track, behind Cromwell Road, where many enjoy the hobby of model engineering.

Last week's attack was only the latest, as the wall was previously attacked in May 2017, before the destruction of the store and toilets and an arson in May 2020.

The two attacks on the concrete wall both used 'a sustained and heavy effort with knowledge of how to demolish the panels,' according to a member of the club.

A spokesperson of the model engineering club said: "Over the years we have suffered in excess of £20,000 in criminal damage. It is deliberate and planned, not the normal vandalism on the spur of the moment.

"They have all been reported to the police.

"We are a small society, nearly all OAPs. We just want peace to enjoy our hobby while we still can."

The Pembrokeshire Model Engineers Club urge people with information to contact the police about the vandalism, and other incidents around Milford Haven which have preceded it in recent weeks.

To contact Dyfed-Powys Police, contact either by phoning 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk