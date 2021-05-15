A new partnership has been formed to loan electronic devices such as laptops and tablets to support more people to get online and take part in digital activities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that much of life has moved online, including staying in contact with loved ones, shopping, pub quizzes or finding out what is happening in your local community.

However, many people are missing out as they are not online.

To address this, a new partnership has been formed, called Pembrokeshire Digital Connections.

This partnership includes Pembrokeshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services, as well as Digital Communities Wales and several other community partners.

Over the last year many community groups moved to online sessions, however not everyone was able to join and many groups did not have the equipment available to move to online sessions.

As Covid-19 measures relax, many community groups are starting to think about which activities they will be able to resume over coming months.

For some this will mean face to face activities, but it is also an opportunity to get online as one to one support can be offered to people who may need some assistance to build skills and confidence.

To support this, Pembrokeshire Digital Connections is inviting community groups across the county to apply for community digital pack loans.

Groups who register can apply to loan items such as a laptop, tablet, Mi-Fi box and camera devices such as Facebook Portal.

Successful groups can then use the equipment to support people in their groups and communities to get online and stay connected.

Successful groups will also be encouraged to access digital training, learning resources and creative ideas on ways to support others in their communities to get online and stay connected.

Councillor Tessa Hodgson, the Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for social services, said: "The pandemic has shone a light on how important the digital world is to our everyday lives.

"It has been our link and connection to loved ones, a simple way to shop and a way to find out information and support.

"However, we know that there are still too many people who are missing out on the digital world and all the benefits of getting online.

"Pembrokeshire Digital Connections will help bridge the gap with equipment to lend and support those who need assistance to get online.

"It’s likely that more and more aspects of everyday life will be available online in the future so it is important we give as many people as possible the opportunity to learn how to use digital devices and access the internet."

Funding for the project has been available through the West Wales Care partnership transformation fund.

Community groups interested in applying for a digital equipment pack can contact the Community Hub for an application form on 01437 776301 or by emailing communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.