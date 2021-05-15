Milford Haven Golf Club hosted a charity golf day on Friday, April 30, in aid of Alzheimer's Society (sponsored by BDS Ltd), raising £1,150 in the process.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest of tasks.

The glorious morning weather shone as 28 teams of over 100 golfers entered the competition, and teed off playing in a fourball Texas scramble format.

The weather did not stay so fortunate, as heavy winds with rain showers made themselves present, but did not deter the golfers who finished the 18 holes with some fantastic scores.

The winning score ended up as 49.25 from the team of Andrew Postlethwaite, Sean Conway, Chris Lawrence and Stephen Harding.

Through entry fees for the competition and raffles held, the full amount raised for Alzheimer's Society on the day was £1,150.

A spokesperson of the golf club said: "A massive thank you must go to Mrs Wendy Summons for the raffle sales, Mrs Enid de Wolf for running the reception desk and all those who donated the raffle prizes."

Jess Bowring, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru’s community fundraiser for Pembrokeshire, said: “We are very grateful to Milford Haven Golf Club for its support for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru after what has been a difficult 12 months for the charity sector."

Rob Davies, club manager at Milford Haven Golf Club, said: "It is our goal this year to support and raise money for as many charities and societies as we can in what has been difficult times for all recently."

With a number of charity golf days in the golf club's schedule, the next will be held on Friday, May 28 to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

For more information on this and future charity golf days, contact 01646 697822 Ext 1 or book your team through www.mhgc.co.uk.

To find out more about Alzheimer's Society and their work, visit their website at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/.