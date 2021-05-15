Computer Solutions Wales has been recognised by Milford Haven Town Council with a certificate of appreciation for their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Neyland Marina-based company played a huge role in supporting both primary and secondary school children with laptops and PCs to conduct their schoolwork.
Computer Solutions Wales gathered laptops, completed installations and conducted IT support before delivering them to pupils across Pembrokeshire.
The company had previously been awarded a certificate of appreciation from Milford Haven Rotary Club, who themselves have donated hundreds of laptops throughout the county.
Many of their regular services include setting up guest wifi, repairing laptops and virus removal.
A spokesperson from Computer Solutions Wales said: "We are very happy that Computer Solutions Wales has been recognised for the work carried out over the pandemic, and we are delighted that we were able to help so many people who needed IT Support as we recognise the importance for people to stay connected in these tough times.
"We will continue to help anyone that needs any PC and laptop repairs. They can get in touch with us as we are always on call."
To find out more about Computer Solutions Wales, visit their website: https://computersolutions.wales/