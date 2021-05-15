A number of restaurants on Milford Waterfront have adapted their outdoor dining spaces, following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, which took place on Monday, April 26.
The adapted outdoor offering at the waterfront includes a variety of options from multiple restaurants that have adapted their outdoor spaces for visitors.
This includes a brand-new outdoor space at COCO’s; the COCO’s Sunset Bar, as well as a new cover over the Harbourmaster terrace and a new marquee at Martha’s Vineyard.
The other businesses which also offer outdoor dining include:
- Foam’s ‘Glass Room’
- Costa Coffee
- The Crow’s Nest Café
- Impasto Pizza Bar
- Madison’s Bar and Restaurant
- Phoenix Bowl
- Spinnaker Café
- Sugar Loaf
- Talouies
- The Galley Café
- The Green Genie
- The Lounge
- The Scoop Ice Cream Parlour
Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront said: "It has been a tough start to the year for restaurants and cafes.
"We are delighted to see outdoor dining in full swing here at Milford Waterfront and it is great to see so many businesses adapting their services to offer this.
"We are a tight knit community in Milford Haven, and I am sure many locals and visitors alike will be enjoying outdoor dining across the town.
"We’re also looking forward to the fantastic cafes and restaurants being able to welcome guests back to dine indoors from Monday – it has been a long and challenging time for all business owners."
To find out more about what is at Milford Waterfront, visit the ‘What’s Here’ page on the Milford Waterfront website: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment