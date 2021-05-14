A LARGE police vehicle presence in and around Tenby on Wednesday afternoon included motorcycle outriders and cars with blacked-out windows.
This was the third time in recent weeks that there has been a similar presence, which a Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said was an escort training exercise.
One resident said:
"There were police cars everywhere; loads of police and vehicles with blacked-out windows. We wondered if it was a royal visitor."
The police spokeswoman explained: "Officers are currently taking part in a 'VIP' training course. Any escorting of vehicles spotted in the force area is part of this training, which is carried out periodically to ensure officers are prepared for such an eventuality."
Police forces take part in VIP training to enable them to offer protection to high-profile figures, including Royalty, when necessary.
