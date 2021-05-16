Firstly let me apologise for last week's abrupt and premature end to the paper version of my TRM, caused, I understand, by some hobgoblin in the printing process. The early closure meant that the weekly poser was also missed out (except for the online Western Telegraph, which was fine).

So this week, I'm recommencing with more from Mike Quigley.

"Hi Jeff... I have a few more thoughts about Milford in the 1950s. How many of these do you remember? Drinking coffee and listening to the juke box in the Welcome Cafe (Secadelli's)? Visiting the Moon & Sixpence Cafe in Hakin, huge blocks of ice shooting along a ramp to the fishmarket, fishing off the mackerel stage (I got chased by my father for fishing there), Saturday nights down at the Masonic Hall. How many romances started there? In the 50s a farmer (I forget his name), used to herd his cows down the Great North Road to fields on the way to Steynton. The great storm that blew chimneys off houses, blew out shop fronts in Charles Street, and kept kids from St Ishmaels etc away from school for a week. Learning to swim with Mr Hassle at the pool on the Rath. Going to see the film Rock around the Clock at the Astoria. I think most of the Grammar and Central schools went en masse."

Thanks Mike... there's so much in there that, like many others, I share with you. I remember that 'great storm' vividly. The Dunn family stayed up all night, huddled round the coal fire in our steel council house in Vicary Crescent, hoping and praying that the roof wasn't about to end up floating in the Pill waters!

I'm delighted that you've mentioned the Rath pool, it's a heaven-sent opportunity to include an image of the days when a visit to that popular place was a must. Someone who also shares these pool memories is my Pill pal, the incredibly gifted Brian Phillips, who, to commemorate those heady days, designed and built a scaled model of the Rath pool in all its glory, and for those who may have missed it when I first included it in TRM, just cast your eyes over this picture of his wonderful Rath pool model.

This week I've opened the dock gates to TRM trawler corner to welcome the Oldham M153, a steel sided trawler built in Glasgow in 1898. 165 tons, 104ft long, and landed in Milford between March 1928 and June 1933. Local owners include: Robert Hancock, Morman Garret, Carl Ebbesen. Skippers: Walter Wales; Frank Pettit.

In December 1914 she was requisitioned by the admiralty for the duration of WWI. In July 1933, after a turbulent five year period, the Oldham foundered off St Ann's Head, underlining just how dangerous it was being a trawlerman, and how worrying it was for their friends and families who awaited their safe return.

Here a few news cuttings: August 1928, WW Guardian: "Shortly after 11pm on Sunday night, August 12, the Oldham, of Milford Haven, ran aground on the Carrig Rocks, off Greenore Point, near Rosslare Harbour. The trawler burned flares as signals of distress, and in response, the Rosslare Harbour lifeboat, in charge of Coxswain J. Wickham, proceeded at once to the scene. When the lifeboat arrived the trawler's crew of ten had got out their small boat and were making preparations to abandon the vessel. It was blowing a moderate gale, with heavy seas and rain at the time, and there was a bad ground swell. The Oldham was in a very dangerous position as she was surrounded by submerged rocks, but luckily the tide was rising, and consequent on the lifeboat coxswain's offer to make an effort to tow the vessel off into deep water, the crew decided to remain on board. The attempt to refloat the Oldham was attended with considerable risk, as there was danger of smashing her on a hidden rock, but after an hour's careful management of the rescuing boat, and with the trawler's engines going slowly astern, the Oldham was eased gently off the rocks into deep water and was piloted to Rosslare Harbour by the lifeboat."

And on Friday, January 29, 1932, from the WWG: "The Oldham, skipper Walter Wales, caused considerable anxiety by being long overdue on her last trip. She is usually a weekly boat, but when 16 days elapsed and she did not return, the anxiety became tense. However, she landed her catch on Sunday evening tide, all being well with the vessel. Bad weather had delayed her, for she had to seek shelter for a longer time than usual."

But, as stated before, it was in July 1933 that Oldham's luck finally ran out, and from the WWG of July 7: "The crew of the Milford Haven steam trawler Oldham, owned by Messrs Griffiths and Hart, consisting of Capt. Pettit and eleven men, were landed on Monday by the s.t. Hawthorn, which had picked them up on the fishing grounds after their vessel had foundered. The crew of the Oldham were hauling their gear in when there was a sudden and tremendous rush of water into the trawler, from what cause it is not stated. The vessel was sinking rapidly, and the crew had barely time to get a boat launched, leaving everything behind, when the Oldham foundered. Luckily the small boat was on the edge of the vortex caused by the sinking Oldham, and by vigorously rowing they managed to get clear of the suction caused and keep afloat until picked up by the Hawthorn."

Here is a snap of her.

As no offline reader saw it, I'm using the same teaser this week as I did last week, (note to "The Special One" online - I've carried your answer forward).

It's this ancient little classic... As I was going to St Ives, I met a man with seven wives. Each wife had seven sacks, each sack had seven cats, each cat had seven kittens. Kittens, cats, sacks and wives, how many were going to St Ives?

That's enough from me. Hope the gremlins stay away this week, and here's my final thought... you know you're getting old when your ears are hairier than your head!

Take care.