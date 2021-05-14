ST DAVID'S Cathedral is among the top ten UK landmarks that Brits are looking forward to visiting post-pandemic according to new research.
Using Google search volumes to compare searches between March 2021 and April 2021 (when outdoor lockdown restrictions began to lift), Parkdean Resorts has been able to identify the top 50 UK landmarks Brits are most looking forward to visiting.
St David's Cathedral ranked seventh in the UK, above the Jurassic Coast, Glastonbbury Tor and the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
It was beaten by the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Buckingham Palace, York Minster, Warwick Castle, Radcliffe Camera and Hampton Court Palace.
This research comes as part of a recent campaign that saw Parkdean Resorts reimagining UK landmarks as if they were built to accommodate the needs of people in 2021 - such as remote working, high-speed travel and drone deliveries.