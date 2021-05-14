Four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Friday, May 14).
Public Health Wales data shows that there were two new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 54 new cases have been confirmed, and no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,095 with 5,558 deaths.
No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 477 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,067 – 10,801 in Carmarthenshire, 3,482 in Pembrokeshire and 1,784 in Ceredigion.
There have been 12,555 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 1,990,783 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 891,569 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 342,919 vaccinations have been administered up until May 12, with 18,281 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 111,449 first doses have been administered, and 50,630 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 76,106 first dose appointments and 33,654 second dose and in Ceredigion 42,683 first doses have been given as well as 18,979 second doses.