Images have surfaced of fly-tipping which show piles of food waste dumped in a local car park in Haverfordwest.
Rubbish has been dumped next to bins at Castle Lake Car Park.
The images show plastic bags of refuse torn open with jars, food waste, cans and cardboard spilling out in a soggy, stinking mess.
The bins have only recently been installed and are made available to businesses on Castle Square.
Cllr Tom Tudor came across the mess and took photos.
He said he couldn't believe what people had done and appealed for information.
Cllr Tudor wrote: "Unbelievable, people have been fly-tipping rubbish bags in the new bin storage area in Castle Lake Car park for the businesses on Castle Square.
"If anyone has any information on this please do not hesitate to contact me."
At only the end of April, The Western Telegraph reported that a bin bag fly-tipped in a hedge near St Davids caused immense danger to both cattle and badgers.
Fly-tipping is illegal and Pembrokeshire County Council can issue fines.