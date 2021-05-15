A man from Canaston Bridge pleaded guilty to riding his motorbike under the influence of cannabis.
Thirty-three-year-old James Evans was caught riding his Pulse 125cc while the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood was over the specified limit, at Horsefair Roundabout, Haverfordwest, in November last year.
Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid often found in cannabis.
Evans pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 12.
He was fined £133, disqualified from driving for 12 months and made to pay charges amounting to £119.