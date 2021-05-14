BRIGHTENING up a grey day yesterday, Thursday May 13, were staff and pupils at Stepaside CP School who staged their second annual Rainbow Run.

More than £2,600 was raised for school funds by the crazy and colourful event,which saw participants running laps of the school field while being showered with all the colours o the rainbow.

Unperturbed by the chilly weather, runners turned out in their white t-shirts, colourful accesories and sunglasses to take part.

In a slightly adjusted format due to class bubbles, the Rainbow Run kicked off at 1.30pm with pupils and staff gathering in the centre of the school field for class photos under the balloon arch.

After running through the colourful arch, each class ran to their first station. Rainbow Runners then set off around five circuits of the school field, stopping at stations around the track where staff and governors scattered a rainbow of colours over them.

Each pupil was presented with a beautiful Rainbow Run medal, inscribed with the name of the school.

The run was organised by class teacher Mrs Blewitt, with the support of school admin officer Mrs Williams, and involved the whole school community and beyond.

“All staff - including our cleaner and caretaker,school cook and lollipop lady - joined in with governors and registered volunteers to make this day happen for the children," said Mrs Blewitt.

"Pupils had gathered sponsorship from their family and friends and all pulled together to raise in excess of £2600. We are so grateful to everyone for the part they played.”

Prizes for the highest fundraisers were donated by Bluestone; Broadway Mansion, Laugharne; Heatherton World of Adventure; Folly Farm; Co-op, Kilgetty; 1 Formula Fitness; Kilgetty Fish Bar and Nails by Natasha and Twisted Tangles.

These were added to hampers and vouchers donated by staff and parents.

Headteacher Paul Harries said: “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received to make this event possible, especially under the difficult circumstances we still find ourselves in as schools.

"From the generosity of the sponsors, to the local companies for their support and even the powder supplier for their amazing help and advice.

"We never dreamed we would raise so much money and we are delighted to have surpassed our target. We are so grateful to the many sponsors that the children signed up and for their generosity.

"The aim of the run was to allow the children to have fun, be outdoors and create a lasting happy memory. The money we have raised will be so helpful as we further develop the learning experiences we can offer the children here at Stepaside CP School.”

Fundraising prizes were awarded to Charlie and Archie, the Scale, Sharp, Shields, Mansell, Probert and Blewitt families, Aimee, Phoenix, Madeleine, Maci, Lucy, Katie, Merryn and Summer.

The efforts of all the children were rewarded with a fun inflatable assault course - in their class bubbles - the following day.

Added chair of governors, Claire Gottwaltz: “It’s fantastic that the school have been able to safely organise and carry out this event.

"We as governors are grateful for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the pupils don’t miss out on such experiences, as well as ensuring that their learning is continuous and engaging. "Events like this help to pull the community together and celebrate the fantastic efforts of all of our pupils.

"We would like to extend a huge thank you to staff, pupils and parents for their hard work during these most strange circumstances.”