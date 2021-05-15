PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is now accepting applications for vehicle access during this year’s pedestrianisation of Tenby.
The scheme, which is due to start on Monday, July 5, and conclude on Friday, September 10, will again see the walled town divided into three ‘zones’, each having varying degrees of vehicle access.
While all necessary plans are being put in place for it to start and finish on the above dates, the scheme will remain under constant review in light of Government guidance relating to Covid-19, and the council will provide any updates as necessary.
Possession of an ‘access permit’ does not provide any exemption from Government restrictions, and any regulations relating to travel and the occupation of holiday accommodation or second homes must be observed at all times.
Following the success of last year, the permit application process will continue online, with paper application forms and guidance notes no longer being delivered to residents and businesses.
The application form and guidance notes are available from pembrokeshire.gov.uk/tenby-pedestrianisation
Residents and business within Tenby are encouraged to complete the application process as soon as possible, to ensure that there is sufficient time for the application to be processed.
Permits will be issued approximately seven to ten days prior to the start of the scheme.