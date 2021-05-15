It was the icing on the cake for Withybush Hospital when Haverfordwest resident Chloe Mannion raised £875 for the county hospital.

Chloe, 22, who works as a porter at Withybush, is also a baker and so decided to hold a prize draw and raffle off some of her yummy cakes.

She wants the money raised to be used towards iPads or cordless phones so that patients can communicate with their families when they are in hospital.

Chloe ran the raffle through her Facebook page Baked by Chloe.

Chloe said: “Working as a porter in Withybush hospital during the pandemic, I know how much it can make a patient’s day if they get to speak to a member of their family, so I felt inspired to do something to try and raise money for iPads or cordless phones.

When Chloe bakes, her gran, who is 92, watches her on Facetime and sometimes other family members join in. It is their way of staying in contact during the restrictions.

Chloe added: “My gran and sometimes my auntie watch me bake over Facetime and this has been our way of staying in contact. So, I decided I would hold a prize draw and raffle off my cakes. I posted on my Facebook page and put some posters around the hospital and there was a lot of interest.”

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said the charity was always thrilled to see the many different ideas people came up with to fundraise for their local NHS.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive. Thank you, Chloe.”

There were three winners in the raffle. First prize was a cake, second prize was eight cupcakes and third prize was six cupcakes.