A NORTH Pembrokeshire man with a long history of involvement with the county's Young Farmers has been appointed the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority's new farming liaison officer.
This is an in important role that provides a link between the park and all those involved with the agricultural sector.
Arwel Evans recently started in his new role having previously worked at the authority's visitor attraction, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village.
"I am looking forward to working with local and national partners to maximise conservation opportunities with the communities in the national park, including the new ways of sustainable land management that are emerging following Brexit," said Arwel.
"I will also be working hard to continue to nurture the relationships and partnerships established and developed by my predecessor Geraint Jones over the past few decades."
Arwel will be working with local farmers, landowners and commons graziers to develop solutions to environmental pressures within the national park and deliver a wide range of environmental projects.
His work will also involve working with organisations such as farming unions, Planed, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the National Trust and Natural Resources Wales.