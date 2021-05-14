POLICE have seized cannabis with a street value of over £500 after a stop-check in Pembrokeshire.
A man has now been charged with possession of cannabis, and will appear in court at a later date.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said today, Friday May 14:
"Male charged with possession of cannabis, following a stop check near Saundersfoot yesterday evening.
"Just over 56g of cannabis seized, male bailed to attend court in due course."
