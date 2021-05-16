Shortly after David Williams was awarded a mayor's civic award by mayor Terry Davies, the two developed a scheme to surprise another worthy receiver of the award.
Dean Walters has regularly helped David clear the path by the local estuary in Milford Haven, either by sweeping, litter-picking or even pulling shopping trolleys out.
David received his award based on his hard work there to clear up the area, and believed Dean was also worthy of a mayor's civic award.
He asked Dean to meet him to help pull some shopping trolleys from the estuary, which was where the mayor of Milford Haven, councillor Terry Davies, met him and awarded him with his certificate.
Terry Davies said: "He was over the moon with it, he was very excited and I believe he's spoken about nothing since."
David Williams said: "The delight and surprise on his face was worth the deception."