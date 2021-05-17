From today, the six swimming pools around Pembrokeshire will be welcoming back swimmers into lessons.

Pembrokeshire Leisure teams have been working hard to make sure that aquatic activities can return safely, such as reviewing numbers in classes, additional cleaning measures and social distancing plans.

Children in Pembrokeshire have missed more than a year’s worth of swimming lessons since the first lockdown in March 2020.

The team of teachers will focus on teaching water competence to keep swimmers safe in all types of water, building water confidence and teaching skills that allow swimmers to progress onto a whole range of aquatic activities.

Swim Wales national learn to swim manager Hanna Guise said: "Swim Wales is excited that swimming pools across Wales are re-opening and swimming lessons are able to resume in safe and Covid-secure environments.

"Participation in swimming and aquatic activities provide a range of fantastic opportunities for children and young people to be physically active, but more importantly, to develop skills of water competence which will help ensure that our children and young people in Wales are safer in, on and around water.

"Swim Wales would like to encourage parents and guardians across Wales to proactively book their children onto lessons with their local learn to swim provider to ensure that the limited access to water over the last year does not have a long term impact on our children and their safety in, on and around water.”

Pembrokeshire Leisure are offering swimming lessons for participants of all ages immediately upon its return.

For more information, visit https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/learn-to-swim/.

Pembrokeshire Leisure is also looking for the next generation of swimming teachers.

If you have a passion for all things aquatic and are interested in training to be a swimming teacher, contact amy.brumby@pembrokeshire.gov.uk