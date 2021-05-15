Transport for Wales customers are being urged to check their journey details this month with the May timetable change coming into effect.
From Sunday, May 16, new timetables will be in place across the British rail network.
While the vast majority of services will not be affected, customers using TfW rail services should still ensure they double check their departure, arrival and connection times.
Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said it was “always sensible to plan ahead”.
He said: “Whenever you are travelling, you should check your travel details both in advance and on the day of travel itself.
“Our timetable isn’t changing drastically but for other operators it may be a different story so don’t assume your train will leave at the same time it did last month or last year.
“Measures we brought in to ensure customers can travel safer are still in place and we look forward to seeing more of you back on our trains now restrictions have started to ease.”
Customers returning to the network after several months are reminded that face coverings are compulsory on trains and stations unless exempt and that you must buy a valid ticket before boarding a Transport for Wales service.