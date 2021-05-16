The VC Gallery has launched its walking football league which honours a former member.
VC Founder Barry John MBE said: "Walking football adds great balance to the amount we can offer Veterans and the community in Pembrokeshire along with other outdoor engagements from Dig For Victory project, Into The Deep Blue, Walk, Talk and Shoot and also Found In The Ground metal detector group."
The walking football league pays tribute to one of the VC's former members by having the trophy named after him.
Barry explained: "The Danny King Cup is special to the VC because a few years ago one of our beloved veterans passed away suddenly at the age of 49.
"This league is a celebration of our friend as he loved people, being together and having fun and was passionate about the VC's message of positive mental health engagements."
With partners from the local Welsh league Haverfordwest AFC and sponsors Penfro Consultancy, every Tuesday at 5pm at the astro turf Prendergast (on the site of the old school) the VC Gallery will run games and compete for the glorious trophy of the Danny King cup!
If you are interested in taking part please contact the VC Gallery at admin@thevcgallery.com.