Matt Lucas has confirmed the new series of The Great British Bake Off will be back “very soon”.

The comedian who made his debut on the Channel 4 hit in March last year said the new series will be filmed in a Covid-secure bubble.

He replaced Sandi Toksvig, who had hosted the show with Noel Fielding since the programme moved to Channel 4 from the BBC. The cast and crew will again be tested and quarantined ahead of filming so they can make the new episodes without concerns about social distancing. Matt was appearing on Friday morning’s instalment of Lorraine on ITV1.

He told Lorraine: “We’re starting (filming) very soon. And like last year we’re going into a bubble.

“All self-isolating and getting tested. And then we’re going into a Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

He added: “I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there.”

He added: “I just have fun and I love working with Noel (Fielding). He’s so funny.

“And of course we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic.

“So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it’. Noel is really generous like that.

“He comes up with very funny things for me to say. And Paul (Hollywood) and Prue ([Leith) are so friendly and they were so welcoming.

“I was so nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi (Toksvig) had left very big boots to fill. But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.

“We’re trying to do more sketches like that. Before the show starts we try and do a funny thing each week. We’re dressing up more and more this year.”

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)