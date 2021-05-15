VISITORS to a Pembrokeshire beauty spot are being warned this weekend of the presence of potentially-dangerous algae.
The blue-green algae has appeared on the Bosherston Lakes, and could be harmful to people and dogs.
National Trust Pembrokeshire and Natural Resources Wales are working to monitoring the situation.
National Trust Pembrokeshire flagged up the alert yesterday, Friday May 14.
Posting on Facebook, the organisation said: "If you're planning on visiting the Stackpole Estate this weekend, please be aware that due to recent dry weather, we have naturally occurring blue-green algae in the Bosherston Lakes.
"This can be dangerous to humans and dogs, so please avoid contact with the water and ensure that dogs do not swim or drink the water.
"We are working with Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru/Natural Resources Wales and are monitoring the situation."
Public Health Wales says anyone who has come into contact with such algae should shower with fresh water immediately.
The RSPCA said: "Exposure to these toxins can cause serious health problems for dogs and can even prove fatal."