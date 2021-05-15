PEOPLE planning a trip to Tenby this weekend - maybe hoping to get a glimpse of Wally the walrus - are being asked to use the resort's weekend park and ride service.
The service does not normally get underway until pedestrianisation begins in July, but Pembrokeshire County Council decided to introduce it early this year to take traffic pressure off the town centre.
Tenby Park and Ride operates between 11am and 6pm today, Saturday May 15 and tomorrow, Sunday May 16.
Buses will run from the Salterns car park and stop at the Green car park and South Parade before returning to the Salterns.
The service will be free to use, although car parking will need to be paid for as normal.
Passengers aged 11 and over will need to wear face coverings while using the service.
Wally the walrus has continued to delight onlookers as he swims, sunbathes and scoffs shellfish in Carmarthen Bay.
The curious creature was filmed splashing happily in the water near his favourite spot of the Tenby RNLI lifeboat slipway this week.
And he is also starring in a new children's book written by Welsh Marine Life Rescue volunteer Sharron Taylor.