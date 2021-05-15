POLICE who seized a car which had no tax or MOT found the vehicle was corroded.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit posted a photograph of the rear arch rust they discovered on the car in Pembroke yesterday, Friday May 14.
They said: "Male arrested for providing a positive drug wipe in Pembroke yesterday, he has since been RUI’d (released under investigation).
"His vehicle was untaxed since November 2019 and had no MoT since January 2020. Reported for both offences, vehicle seized.
"The picture shows the corrosion near the rear arch."