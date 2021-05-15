A TEENAGER has raised £800 for a care home by going on a 220km sponsored run.
Archie Smith, who is 17, was inspired to raise money for the Ridgeway Care Centre in Llawhaden as his girlfriend’s grandmother is a resident there.
Archie, who lives in Carew, went on his run around his home area, also taking in Sageston and St Florence.
He had originally planned to run 200km, but then went the extra miles to cover the total of 220km.
Thanking Archie, a spokesperson for Ridgeway Care Centre said: “The home is so very grateful for Archie’s huge amount raised and kindness at these difficult times we are in.
“The money raised will be put for a sensory garden for all the residents and families to enjoy.