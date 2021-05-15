A WOMAN from Tenby has been injured in a two-vehicle crash which left a 21-year-old man dead.

She was one of four people who were taken to the University Hospital of Wales after the incident on the A465 near Hirwaun.

The crash reportedly happened following a police pursuit.

It took place at around 11am on Thursday, May 13 and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Renault Clio between the Hirwaun and Llwydcoed junctions of the A465.

The man who died has been named as Robbie-Lee Selway from Merthyr Tydfil.

In a statement released through South Wales Police, his family said: "We as a family are deeply broken by the tragic accident that left our family without a daddy, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend.

"We ask that everyone give us some privacy at this very sad time. We appreciate everyone’s support through this time.”

Also injured in the crash were three men aged 18, 22 and 25.

A police spokesman said: "South Wales Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner in which the Ford Fiesta was being driven in the Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare areas in the hours prior to the incident, or anyone who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident and who has not already done so to come forward."

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "The collision between a Ford Fiesta, which we understand was being pursued by a South Wales Police vehicle, and a Renault Clio, occurred shortly before 11 am.

"We understand a 21-year-old man who was in the Fiesta has sadly died, and a number of people were taken to hospital.

"Following a referral from the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedure to begin our enquiries.

"The man’s family have been advised of the IOPC involvement.”

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following Thursday's crash.