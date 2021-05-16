Three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday May 16).
Public Health Wales data shows that there was one new case in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 54 new cases have been confirmed, with one new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,149 with 5,559 deaths.
No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 477 throughout the pandemic.
There were also no deaths recorded in Wales.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,070 – 10,802 in Carmarthenshire, 3,484 in Pembrokeshire and 1,784 in Ceredigion.