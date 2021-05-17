PEMBROKESHIRE'S Matt Bush has secured a Para-taekwondo slot for Great Britain at the rescheduled Tokyo Games.

The sport will make its Paralympic debut in Tokyo – with the competition, scheduled from 2-4 September.

And his success at the European Paralympic Qualification tournament has earned him his place in Team GB.

Bush, the current world champion, defeated Hungary's Zoltan Kiss 29-1 in the +75kg final to take the gold medal.

The 32 year-old, who became Britain's first ever male taekwondo world champion in 2019, made a strong start to his campaign.

He beat Roman Ivaniuk of Ukraine 38-2 in the semi-final, and used superior skill to beat his Hungarian opponent in the final.

"It feels so good, it's been three years of uncertainty and not knowing what would happen," said the Neyland man.

"People ask if you'll go to Tokyo, and I didn't know, but now it feels so good to have it secured."

In 2019, Bush became Britain's first male world Para-taekwondo champion – after only taking up the sport two years earlier.

He had previously tried football, rugby, tennis, golf, jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts, javelin and shot put.

Bush even thought his first appearance at a Paralympics would come in javelin in 2016.

He was Britain's top male thrower in the F46 class – but a shoulder injury ruled him out of the Rio Games.

A long-standing interest in mixed martial arts, saw him turn to Para-taekwondo, and success soon followed.

Matt, who stands at 6ft 5in, medalled at the Korean Open, Oceania Para Taekwondo Championships and Pan America Para Taekwondo Open.

But Paralympics success would be a dream come true for the former pupil of Tasker Milward Secondary School.