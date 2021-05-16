HAVERFORDWEST County ensured that skipper Sean Pemberton had a happy send-off with a 2-0 win over basement club Cefn Druids at Bridge Meadow Stadium.

The long-serving stalwart was given a guard of honour before the match, and he led by example as Wayne Jones' side ended their Cymru Premier campaign on a high.

The 35 year-old typically led by example, before bowing out on a long and impressive career when leaving the field on 63 minutes, to the applause of players and staff.

The Bluebirds were already a goal to the good, through an own goal, in match that had seen them take charge of possession from the start against their basement visitors.

An early Cameron Keetch free kick was diverted for a corner, from which Corey Shephard volleyed over, and Ben Fawcett also headed just wide from a Williams cross.

Keetch proved a real danger from set pieces, and his corner from the right was flicked towards goal at the front post by Williams, but it was well-saved by Ben Edwards.

Pemberton also headed another corner narrowly wide, and Keetch was the provider again as he squared a low cross for Williams, who fired over from a few yards out.

The pressure paid off on 20 minutes as another Keetch corner was headed on by Pemberton, and Elliott Scotcher's shot was deflected into his own net by Josef Faux.

The Bluebirds had a golden chance to extend their lead when Keetch was felled by Edwards – but the keeper redeemed himself by saving the penalty from Williams.

After the interval, Fawcett’s shot was deflected into the gloves of Edwards, and when a Scotcher set-piece was flicked on by Pemberton, Williams headed over.

The impressive Williams was involved again when he raced down the right and squared the ball for Keetch, but he missed a great chance with the goal at his mercy.

They got the killer second goal on 75 minutes when Scott Tancock headed home from a Cameron Keetch corner – and there was to be no way back for the visitors.

Williams also tucked home the rebound after Keetch had hit the post, but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside, and Marcus Griffiths also had an effort ruled out.

The result took the Bluebirds' number of league wins into double figures – and they will reflect on an encouraging ninth place finish on their return to the top flight.

HAVERFORDWEST: Wojciech Gajda (Josh Le Grice); Daniel Summerfield; Sean Pemberton (Capt) (Trystan Jones); Scott Tancock; Ricky Watts; Cameron Keetch; Corey Sheppard; Kurtis Rees (Marcus Griffiths); Elliott Scotcher; Danny Williams (Dan James); Ben Fawcett.

CEFN DRUIDS: Ben Edwards; Josh Green; Kieran Smith; Stefan Edwards (Capt); Mitchell Williams; Alex Darlington; Sam Phillips; Charley Edge; Josef Faux; Niall Flint; Harry Fuller. Subs: Matthew Marshall; Brad Knight.