ONE in 14 people over the age of 65 are living with dementia – and around 42,000 are in Wales.

Today, Monday May 17, marks the start of Dementia Action Week, where the Alzheimer’s Society is calling on the Government to cure the social care system whose inadequacies, it claims, have been exposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Until things change, a dementia diagnosis will continue to claim more than one life, as families facing dementia feel its destructive effects,” said the society.

“It doesn’t have to be this way.

“With the right support, people with dementia can live a good quality of life, doing what matters most to them for as long as possible.”

In Pembrokeshire, many people living with dementia - and their families - have been grateful during the past 12 months for the voluntary support network which has enabled them to keep in contact through Zoom, with online music sessions and ‘chat and natter’ get-togethers.

And those who have been taking part are looking forward to meeting up in person at Pembrokeshire’s Memory Cafes, which were in fully swing and proving very successful before halted by the pandemic.

The Memory Cafes are ideal places for people to meet and enjoy each other’s company in safe surroundings with a mix of music from the old days, and fun and games for everyone.

It is hoped that these will be able to start again in a few months’ time.

Cherry Evans is the Dementia Supportive Communities Connector for PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services).

She said: “Once we are able to meet again face to face, the county’s Memory Cafes will be back up and running and we look forward to welcoming back our old friends and meeting new people - a warm welcome awaits you, along with tea and biscuits.”

If you fancy trying out a ‘tea and natter’ session on Zoom tomorrow, Tuesday May 18, at 2.30pm. please contact Cherry on 07849 086009 or email cherry.evans@pavs.org.uk.

Last autumn saw the start of walks around Pembrokeshire with trained walk leaders for those living with dementia and their companions.

These are starting up again under the umbrella of West Wales Walking for Wellbeing and two are taking place this week.

One will be in the south of the county in the Begelly area this Wednesday, May 19, and the other in north Pembrokeshire, in Newport, on Thursday May 20.

Tto book a place on these walks, please contact Cherry Evans as above.

Places are limited and will be on a first come first served basis. Those who miss out on these two walks can reserve a place on a forthcoming walk.

*Throughout Dementia Action Week, there will be daily interviews on Pure West Radio with lots of information about the activities and points of reference for support across Pembrokeshire.

These daily interviews will cover everything from diagnosing dementia, support, carers perspectives and even the power of music.

You can listen to these each day at 11.15am Monday to Friday and at 2.15pm on Saturday.