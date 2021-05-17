The 2021 new ambassadors for Pembrokeshire Young Farmers' Clubs were recently selected by a panel of judges following virtual interviews.
The new county queen is Delun Evans, a hardworking member of Eglwyswrw YFC who works as a nurse at Glangwili Hospital. Her attendants are Teleri Vaughan also from Eglwyswrw YFC, Eleri George and Terrie Savage both from Keyston YFC, and Bethan Jenkins from Llysyfran YFC.
The newly selected male ambassador for the forthcoming year is past club chairman and dedicated member Laurence Hancock from Keyston YFC, who works at Ashdale Engineering.
"Congratulations to all six members, and hopefully these ambassadors can enjoy their roles as the YFC movement looks forward to starting back with some of their events and competitions in the near future," said county organiser Owain Lewis.
