PEMBROKESHIRE rugby talent Caleb Salmon has seen his stand-out performances rewarded with a place in the Scarlets' Academy.
The 18 year-old, who can play lock or in the back row, is a product of Haverfordwest and Fishguard RFC.
He is a former pupil of Haverfordwest VC High School and Pembrokeshire College and is now a student at Coleg Sir Gar.
Scarlets Academy skills coach Emyr Phillips: “Caleb is a very exciting prospect with the ability to play second row or back row.
“He has a very good set-piece skill-set, is aggressive with and without the ball and has a very good offload game.
“Since standing out playing for Scarlets West U16s we have been tracking Caleb and have been very impressed with him since he has come in full time.
"We feel Caleb still has a lot of growth left in him and we are very excited to see him back out on the pitch very soon.”