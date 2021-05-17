Pembrokeshire College hospitality learners were given a chance to attend a virtual career open day at one of the world’s most prestigious hotels.

Organised by the Chef’s Forum, learners had the opportunity to go behind the scenes at The Dorchester, the luxury five-star hotel on Park Lane and Deanery Street, London.

The virtual event allowed learners to tune in and access a wide array of live resources including chef cookery demonstrations, front of house and customer experience masterclasses, insights into housekeeping, floristry and wine, as well as finding out about how a five-star hotel is managed on a daily basis.

Guest chefs were Adam Smith, Mario Perera and Tom Booton who cooked their famous signature fish dishes.

Alan Wright, hospitality lecturer at Pembrokeshire College commented: “It has been a great year working with the Chefs Forum and our learners have gained so many valuable skills.

"To be invited to an event hosted by the Dorchester Hotel was such an honour. It was an inspiring day for our learners to hear from industry professionals and we thank the Chefs Forum for facilitating it.”

The learners were also given an insight into the world of recruitment from CV writing, interviewing techniques and application processes.

Hospitality learner, Dominic Caselton explained how useful the virtual session was: “The Chefs Forum event with the Dorchester offered an amazing insight to the industry, the hosts were interactive and informative.

"Everyone I spoke to enjoyed the event and found it useful. I was personally impressed with the high standards set and shared with us by Dorchester staff.”

Throughout lockdown hospitality learners have been taking part in weekly Chefs Forum sessions where they are learning in the College’s training kitchens alongside guest chefs from across the UK. Each week they are cooking new and exciting dishes to inspire them in the world of culinary and fine dining experiences.