The ‘Wet Paint’ notice says it all - the railings and gates surrounding the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre are receiving a much needed spruce up in blue, nicely timed for when visitors can return.
This is all thanks to the efforts of a team from Futureworks, based in Pembroke Dock, who are tackling the rows of railings plus gates with rollers and brushes. The work is being organised by Rhian Cowan of Project Pembroke Dock.
Viewing their handiwork are Kevin Mason, Training Advisor of Futureworks, and Steve Case of Project Pembroke Dock, together with Centre Co-ordinator Petra Bourne and Heritage Centre Trustee Rik Saldanha.
Futureworks volunteers in the picture are: Leo Blud, Deniz Elton, Ryan Arnold, Nathan Harvey and Josh Lewis.