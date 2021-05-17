THE Ras Dewi Sant 40 Mile Ultra Marathon made a welcome return, despite adverse weather, with Robert Kestin and Helen Platel taking the top prizes.
Swansea-based Kestin won in a time of 6:50:27, holding off a strong challenge from Haverfordwest’s Sean Rice, a mere 40 seconds behind the winner.
St Davids’ own Andy Holcroft was third in a time of 7:26:30, with Jimmy Wilson fourth in 7:39:00 and Rich Simpson fifth in a time of 7:46:23.
Helen Platel, from Solva, was the first female home in 7:47:29, sixth place overall, from Kayleigh Bagshaw second female in 9:10:17 and Jo Bowes third female in 9:14:03.
It was MUUK-Adventures' first competitive event in 21 months due to coronavirus restrictions, and the organisers were relieved to get the event on.
Company director Fintan Godkin said: "It was great to be back – we thought, we'd start a 40 mile Ultra Marathon, with biblical style rain and a stiff breeze!
"We had to break the course down into three loops, a great bunch turned up, and all of us were just happy to be back on the road to recovery."
Race results: 1: Robert Kestin 6:50:27; 2: Sean Rice 6:51:07; 3: Andy Holcroft 7:26:30; Jimmy Wilson 7:39:00; 5: Rich Simpson 7:46:23; 6: Helen Platel 7:47:29 (first female); 7: Nathan Hutton 7:52:41; 8: Clive Rees 8:05:50; 9: Dan Rees 8:15:00; 10: Adam Bowman 8:53:55; Vince Bailey 9:08:30; 12: Julian Lewis 9:09:02; 13: Russell Bailey 9:09:50; 14: Nathan Evans 9:09:40; Kayleigh Bagshaw 9:10:17 (second female); 16: Jo Bowes (third female) 9:14:03; 17: Lenny Hughes 9.20:00 . DNF: Tom Sinton (2:29:20 after one lap); Darren Thomas (4:32:20 after two laps); Rhys Davies (6:43:14 after two laps); Dafydd Rees (6:24:00 after two laps).