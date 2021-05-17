The A478 is closed both ways due to a crash involving a school bus.

It is reported pupils from Ysgol y Preseli have received minor injuries.

The crash happened between Rhydwilym turn off (Efailwen) and the Angel Inn (Llandissilio).

The road closed at 8.50am, affecting traffic between Clynderwen and Crymych.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said: "Police are at the scene of a serious collision on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire.

"The incident was reported to police at 8.35am, and the ambulance and fire services are also in attendance.

"The collision involved a motorcar and a bus carrying school children.

"A number of children received minor injuries with two taken to hospital by ambulance with what are described as minor injuries.

"Officers remain at the scene.

"The road is currently closed at Penblewin roundabout heading onto the A478 and north of Efailwen."

Pembrokeshire County Council has released a statement confirming the accident involved pupils from Ysgol y Preseli.

"The A478 in Pembrokeshire has been closed this morning following a serious collision involving a school bus and another vehicle.

"The collision happened at around 8.30am as the bus was taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed whilst the emergency services deal with the incident.

"Thirteen young people are understood to have received injuries. None of the injuries to these young people are understood to be serious.

"Parents and guardians of the young people travelling on the bus have been contacted to collect their children.

"Pembrokeshire County Council has also set up telephone number for concerned parents and guardians to call: 01437 775400.

"The A478 remains closed and people are asked to avoid the area."