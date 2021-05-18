MEMBERS of a Fishguard family are all facing the hair clippers this month as they get their heads shaved to raise money for charity.

The Wilkinson family: mum Louise, dad Mark and two-year-old Dafydd are all braving the shave for Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity, one that is particularly close to their hearts.

Dafydd and Mark are used to the clippers, but Louise has let her hair grow during lockdown.

"To be honest I needed a haircut when we had to go in to the first lockdown and have just kept on putting it off," she said.

"I hope my hair will be long enough to donate to The Little Princess Trust, but what's left will be shaved. I am a bit nervous as it is very long, and Dafydd loves to play with it."

The Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity has been an important one for the family; Dafydd was an inpatient there for two weeks when he was just 11 months old.

He was admitted after becoming floppy and no longer being able to eat or drink, he was later diagnosed with Dopa Responsive Dystonia a rare condition that affects around 1 in a million people worldwide.

Dafydd now has a specialist at Noah's Ark that he sees as an outpatient at least once a year and will continue to do so until he is an adult.

"As a parent you hope your child will never need a stay in hospital, but if you do, you want to know they are in the best place," said Mark.

"Noah's Ark provided Dafydd, and our family, first rate care and support, that is why we would like to fundraise for the charity."

The family will be expertly sheared by Jana at Fishguard Farmers and Producers Market, in Fishguard Town Hall, on Saturday, May 29. The market is open from 9am to1pm and there will be a collection bucket for any cash donations.

If you would like to donate and help Noah's Ark support the 73,000 children it treats each year, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/wilkosshave.