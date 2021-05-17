SECRETARY of state for Wales Simon Hart has visited a Pembrokeshire outdoor activity centre which is also carrying out a series of renewable energy projects as part of the site's redevelopment.

The Welsh secretary visited Llys-y-Frân Lake on Friday, May14, six months ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow which will bring together climate negotiators from 196 countries to continue to tackle global warming.

At Llys-y-Frân, Mr Hart saw a number of renewable projects which are being delivered by Welsh Water. Hydroelectric turbines have been refurbished and will create enough energy to power 300 households, while a new fleet of electric boats have been bought for the site, which is due to reopen to the public in the coming months following a £4m investment.

"Llys-y-Frân Lake is a great example of how many of our fantastic Welsh businesses and attractions are helping to decarbonise all sectors of the UK economy and helping us reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and a great showcase ahead of the COP26 climate change conference taking place at the end of this year," said Mr Hart.

"As we build back better and greener from the pandemic, Wales will play a crucial role as an established centre of innovation, renewables and the green industries of the future."

Welsh Water's managing director of wastewater services, Steve Wilson added:

"We were delighted to welcome Welsh Secretary Simon Hart to see how we are using hydro to help operate our Llys-y-Frân tourist attraction in a greener and sustainable way.

"Our project here forms part of our wider renewable energy strategy where we make use of water, wind, sun and the waste we treat to generate green energy which not only helps reduce our carbon emissions but also reduces our operating costs which in turn helps us keep bills low for customers".

The £4 million major investment to the Llys-y-Frân visitor centre and recreational facilities was backed with £1.7 million of European Regional Development Funds through the Welsh Government. The Welsh Government's Tourism Attractor Destination programme, led by Visit Wales, aims to create 11 must see destinations across Wales.