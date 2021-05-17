Folly Farm has received a new guest and one that it is hoped will keep James the camel company.

Delilah the Bactrian camel has arrived from Dudley Zoo as a long term resident.

Delilah and James are reported to be getting along very well and while James is receiving his first bit of female company in quite some time, speculation as to whether something more could develop between the two has been somewhat dampened by the camel's age difference - James is 16 and Delilah is just two.

Folly Farm also insists Delilah has not been brought in for breeding purposes but merely as a new friend for James.

Folly Farm said the first face-to-face introduction of the pair - which can be seen in the video - was a rather low key event.

The farm wrote: "Delilah has now joined James in the outside paddocks of their enclosure. The experience was pretty underwhelming in the end. A few sniffs and they’re just getting on with it!"

Delilah joins James, the only other Bactarian camel at the farm, after the death of Ghenghis which the Western Telegraph reported back in Februrary.

Zoo keepers say they are very pleased with how she is settling in.

"Delilah is almost two-years-old and she came to us from Dudley Zoo.

"She has joined us as a long term resident with fellow Bactrian camel James who is around 16.

"They aren't a breeding pair. They are just companions and yes it is just the two Bactrian camels we have.

"They're getting on very well and the introduction was easy and straightforward.

"The zoo keepers were pleasantly surprised how quickly they took to each other.

"It's very exciting to welcome a young female to the zoo and to have a companion again for James.

"Delilah has a lovely nature and the keepers are enjoying getting to know her."

If you want to see James and Delilah head over to Folly Farm whose outdoor areas have been open since 26th April and whose indoor hospitality reopens today (Monday, May 17).