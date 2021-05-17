Nine new cases of coronavirus and one death have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Monday May 17).
Because Public Health Wales now reports data over six days instead of seven, today's figures are for the 48-hour period up until 9am on Sunday.
The data shows that six of the new cases were in Carmarthenshire and three in Pembrokeshire. Once again, there were no new cases in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, in the 48-hour period, 91 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported, which was in the Hywel Dda area.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,240 with 5,560 deaths.
The total of deaths in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 478 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,079 – 10,808 in Carmarthenshire, 3,487 in Pembrokeshire and 1,784 in Ceredigion.