The school bus involved in the crash on the A478 this morning near Llandissilio has been identified.
Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that the school bus was the 636, travelling on the Tenby to Crymych route to Ysgol y Preseli.
The crash involving a car and the bus on the A478 near Llandissilio which left children with minor injuries was reported to police at 8.35am this morning (Monday, May 17).
Ambulance and fire services were in attendance.
In an updated statement, Pembrokeshire County Council said: "We can confirm that the school bus involved in a serious collision with another vehicle earlier today was the number 636, travelling on the Tenby to Crymych route.
"All parents and guardians of young people who were travelling on this bus at the time of the collision are understood to have been contacted.
"However, any parents and guardians of young people travelling on the 636 can also call the dedicated line set up by Pembrokeshire County Council: 01437 775400.
"Only parents and guardians of the young people who were travelling on the 636 bus at the time of the incident are kindly requested to use the dedicated line above.
"The A478 remains closed and people are asked to avoid the area."